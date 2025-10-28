Fabtech Technologies Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fabtech Technologies Limited ( (IN:FABTECH) ) has shared an update.

Fabtech Technologies Limited announced the approval of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This decision was made during a board meeting held on October 27, 2025. The announcement signifies the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market perception and investor confidence.

Fabtech Technologies Limited

Average Trading Volume: 86,638

See more data about FABTECH stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

