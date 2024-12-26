F-code Inc. Expands with ZEROTUS Acquisition

f-code Inc. (JP:9211) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

F-code Inc. is set to acquire ZEROTUS Inc., enhancing its presence in the digital transformation and marketing sectors by leveraging ZEROTUS’s expertise in data analysis and marketing support. This strategic move aims to improve profitability and strengthen competitive positioning, focusing on maximizing customer value through advanced marketing solutions.

For further insights into JP:9211 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.