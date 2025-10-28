EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. Announces 2025 AGM with Digital Access

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:EZZ) ).

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025. The company will provide meeting materials electronically, following recent legislative changes, to enhance accessibility and environmental sustainability. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit their votes in advance through various online and offline channels.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EZZ) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:EZZ Stock Forecast page.

More about EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd.

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. operates in the life sciences industry, focusing on health and wellness products. The company is known for its innovative solutions and products aimed at improving quality of life, with a market focus on consumer health products.

Average Trading Volume: 86,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$151M

Find detailed analytics on EZZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue