Ezentis Announces Convertible Bond Issuance for Growth

GRUPO EZENTIS S.A (ES:EZE) has released an update.

Grupo Ezentis, S.A. has announced a private agreement for the issuance of convertible bonds up to €13,200,000 with Global Tech Opportunities 30, managed by Alpha Blue Ocean. These zero-interest bonds, convertible into company shares, are aimed at funding Ezentis’ growth plans and strengthening its equity position. The conversion price offers an 8% discount on the trading price, with a 12-month maturity from subscription.

For further insights into ES:EZE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.