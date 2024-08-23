Eyenovia Unveils Updated Corporate Presentation for Stakeholders

Eyenovia (EYEN) has shared an announcement.

Eyenovia, Inc. has introduced an updated corporate presentation for investors and analysts as of August 23, 2024. This presentation, although shared with the public, is not considered an official filing and hence is not subject to certain legal liabilities under the Exchange and Securities Acts. It should not be assumed to be incorporated into any of the company’s legal filings or registration statements unless explicitly stated.

