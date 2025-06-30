Extrawell Pharmaceutical Reports Turnaround in Annual Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited ( (HK:0858) ) has provided an announcement.

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited reported its annual results for the year ended March 31, 2025, showing a significant turnaround with a profit of HK$223.5 million compared to a loss in the previous year. The improvement was driven by gains in other income and reduced selling and distribution expenses, despite a decrease in revenue and increased finance costs.

More about Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating within the pharmaceutical industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 10,398,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$198.4M

For detailed information about 0858 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue