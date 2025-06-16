tiprankstipranks
Extendicare Declares June 2025 Dividend, Reinforcing Commitment to Shareholders

Story Highlights
Extendicare Declares June 2025 Dividend, Reinforcing Commitment to Shareholders

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Extendicare ( (TSE:EXE) ) has issued an update.

Extendicare Inc. has announced a cash dividend of C$0.042 per common share for June 2025, payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 30, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its investors while maintaining its focus on delivering quality care services to Canada’s growing senior population. The announcement may positively impact shareholder value and reinforce Extendicare’s position in the senior care industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:EXE) stock is a Hold with a C$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Extendicare stock, see the TSE:EXE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:EXE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EXE is a Outperform.

Extendicare’s strong financial performance, highlighted by solid profitability and strategic growth initiatives, is offset by potential risks from high leverage and regulatory uncertainties. The stock’s technical indicators reflect positive momentum, contributing to a favorable overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:EXE stock, click here.

More about Extendicare

Extendicare is a prominent provider of senior care services in Canada, operating under various brands such as Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Network. The company manages a network of 99 long-term care homes and delivers approximately 11.2 million hours of home health care services annually. Extendicare also offers group purchasing services to third parties and employs around 26,500 staff dedicated to high-quality care for seniors.

Average Trading Volume: 179,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.19B

See more insights into EXE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

