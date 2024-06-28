Exro Technologies Shareholders Elect New Directors

Exro Technologies (TSE:EXRO) has released an update.

At Exro Technologies’ 2024 Annual General Meeting, all proposed directors were elected with a strong majority, and other resolutions passed, including the appointment of auditors and establishing the number of directors. Shareholders representing nearly half of the company’s issued shares participated in the vote. Exro, a clean technology leader specializing in advanced power control electronics for e-mobility and energy storage, continues to drive innovation and efficiency in the electrified economy.

