Exro Technologies Inc. has successfully completed a public offering, raising $25.0 million by selling units at $0.35 each, to fund its growth and support its financial goals through 2025. The proceeds will back Exro’s propulsion system technologies and innovation programs, aiming for double-digit quarterly growth with major vehicle manufacturers.

