Exro Technologies Postpones Annual General Meeting to September 2025

An announcement from Exro Technologies ( (TSE:EXRO) ) is now available.

Exro Technologies Inc. has announced the postponement of its Annual General Meeting, originally scheduled for June 25, 2025, to a date in September 2025. This delay allows the company time to finalize preparations and ensure shareholders receive updated meeting materials, reflecting Exro’s commitment to maintaining transparent communication with its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:EXRO) stock is a Hold with a C$0.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Exro Technologies stock, see the TSE:EXRO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:EXRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EXRO is a Neutral.

Exro Technologies exhibits significant revenue growth and strategic milestones; however, financial instability, negative valuation metrics, and bearish technical indicators present considerable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:EXRO stock, click here.

More about Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. is a leading clean technology company that focuses on developing next-generation power control electronics to enhance the performance of electric motors and batteries. Through its innovative solutions like Coil Driver™, Cell Driver™, and SEA-Drive®, Exro provides comprehensive e-propulsion solutions to OEMs, aiming to reshape global energy consumption and accelerate the adoption of a circular electrified economy.

YTD Price Performance: -48.28%

Average Trading Volume: 336,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$41.22M

