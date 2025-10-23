Expro Group Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Expro Group Holdings ( (XPRO) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 23, 2025, Expro Group Holdings announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a revenue of $411 million and a net income of $14 million. The company increased its full-year guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, reflecting strong operational performance and strategic milestones, including a world record for casing string deployment and several technology awards. Expro’s achievements in technological advancements and contract wins underscore its commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability, enhancing its market position and stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (XPRO) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Expro Group Holdings stock, see the XPRO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on XPRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XPRO is a Outperform.

Expro Group Holdings scores highly due to its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, which highlight robust revenue growth, profitability, and strategic contract wins. Technical analysis supports a positive trend, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. Valuation is moderate, with no dividend yield, slightly impacting the overall attractiveness.

More about Expro Group Holdings

Expro Group Holdings N.V. operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing well flow management services, subsea well access, well intervention, and production solutions. The company is known for its technological innovations and operates in international and offshore markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,294,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.48B

