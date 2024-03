An update from Exponent (EXPO) is now available.

Exponent, Inc. has appointed Brian Kundert as their new Chief Human Resources Officer, starting from March 16, 2024. Kundert, with a rich background in human resources, previously served as Vice President of Human Resources at Exponent since July 2023 and has 19 years of experience at Arcadis, where he was the Global Director of Human Resources for the Resilience division.

