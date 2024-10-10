Exploits Discovery Launches Phase 4 Drilling at Bullseye

Exploits Discovery (TSE:NFLD) has released an update.

Exploits Discovery Corp. is set to commence an ambitious Phase 4 drilling campaign at the Bullseye gold property, focusing on the unexplored western flank of the Appleton Fault Zone and a follow-up at the high-priority Saddle Zone. With previous impressive gold intercepts and a 100% ownership, the fully permitted drilling throughout 2024 is anticipated to unlock new growth avenues and create value for stakeholders.

