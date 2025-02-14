Expion360’s COO Paul Shoun Returns from Medical Leave

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest update is out from Expion360, Inc. ( (XPON) ).

On November 16, 2024, Paul Shoun, Co-Founder and President of Expion360 Inc., took a temporary medical leave from his role as Chief Operating Officer but continued his duties as President and Chairman of the Board. He has since returned to his COO responsibilities, with no changes to his compensation or biographical details. During his absence, Carson Heagan temporarily filled the COO role and has now returned to his position as Vice President of Operations.

More about Expion360, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: -30.50%

Average Trading Volume: 746,135

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.37M

