Expert Chemicals Affirms No New Share Encumbrances for FY 2025

Wanbury Limited ( (IN:WANBURY) ) has issued an update.

Expert Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., a promoter of Wanbury Limited, has declared that it has not made any new encumbrances on its shares during the financial year ending March 31, 2025, in compliance with SEBI regulations. This announcement confirms the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially reinforcing its market position and maintaining transparency with stakeholders.

More about Wanbury Limited

YTD Price Performance: -11.13%

Average Trading Volume: 15,090

Current Market Cap: 8.61B INR

For a thorough assessment of WANBURY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue