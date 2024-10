Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.

Experience Co Limited has announced the cessation of 3,550,418 performance rights securities on September 30, 2024, due to unmet conditions. This significant change in the company’s issued capital may interest stakeholders and investors as it reflects on the company’s current performance status. The announcement was made public on October 7, 2024.

