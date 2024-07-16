Experian’s Strong Performance Continues in Q1

Experian (GB:EXPN) has released an update.

Experian plc has reported a solid start to the fiscal year with a 7% rise in revenue at actual exchange rates and an 8% increase at constant exchange rates, alongside organic revenue growth of 7%. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, expecting organic revenue growth between 6-8% and margin improvement of 30-50 basis points. With North America being the standout performer, all regions contributed positively to the global data and technology firm’s growth.

