Experian Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Programme

Experian plc announced a share repurchase programme to buy back up to 7,000,000 ordinary shares, allocating a maximum of US$ 200,000,000 for this initiative. This move is intended to fulfill obligations from employee share options and involves transferring the repurchased shares to treasury, aligning with the company’s authority and UK Listing Rules. The programme is expected to impact Experian’s financial structure and shareholder value, reflecting its strategic financial management.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EXPN) stock is a Buy with a £42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Experian stock, see the GB:EXPN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:EXPN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EXPN is a Outperform.

Experian’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are notable strengths, contributing significantly to its stock score. The technical analysis shows moderate bullish signs, though the valuation remains on the higher side, suggesting limited immediate upside. Overall, Experian is well-positioned for growth, but investors should be aware of its high valuation.

More about Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company that facilitates opportunities for individuals and businesses worldwide. It specializes in redefining lending practices, fraud prevention, healthcare simplification, digital marketing solutions, and automotive market insights through its unique blend of data, analytics, and software. Operating in diverse sectors such as financial services, healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, and insurance, Experian is a FTSE 100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and a workforce of 23,300 people across 32 countries.

YTD Price Performance: 9.29%

Average Trading Volume: 1,609,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £34.24B

