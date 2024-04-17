eXp World Holdings Faces Antitrust Class Action Lawsuit

The latest announcement is out from eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI).

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Bluefield Realty Group, LLC, and others, accusing them of federal antitrust violations by allegedly forcing home sellers to pay inflated commissions and buyer broker fees, thereby restraining trade. The suit represents a class of individuals who sold homes in South Carolina since November 2019, seeking damages, restitution, and an injunction against such practices. The company warns that the outcome of this litigation could significantly impact its financial health.

