Exodus Movement Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Exodus Movement, Inc. Class A ( (EXOD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Exodus Movement, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Exodus Movement, Inc., a prominent self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, operates within the digital finance sector, offering users control over their digital assets.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Exodus Movement, Inc. reported significant financial growth, with a revenue of $30.3 million and a net income of $17.0 million, showcasing a robust performance compared to the previous year.

The company experienced a 51% increase in revenue and a remarkable 2,025% surge in net income from Q3 2024. Notably, Exodus also announced the acquisition of Grateful, a stablecoin payments orchestrator, which aligns with their strategy to enhance stablecoin-based payment solutions for consumers and merchants, particularly in emerging markets. Additionally, the exchange provider processed a volume of $1.75 billion, marking an 82% increase from the previous year.

Despite a slight decrease in monthly active users, the company saw a 20% rise in quarterly funded users, indicating growing engagement. With digital and liquid assets amounting to $314.7 million, Exodus is well-positioned to leverage its resources for future growth.

Looking ahead, Exodus is optimistic about expanding its services and user base, particularly in emerging markets, as reflected in its recent strategic acquisition. The company remains committed to integrating Grateful’s technology to further its mission of empowering users in the digital finance space.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue