Exide Industries Successfully Concludes Postal Ballot with Majority Approval

Exide Industries Limited ( (IN:EXIDEIND) ) has issued an update.

Exide Industries Limited announced the successful conclusion of its postal ballot process, with resolutions passed by a requisite majority through remote e-voting. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and is expected to positively impact the company’s governance and strategic decision-making processes.

More about Exide Industries Limited

Exide Industries Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production of storage batteries. The company serves a wide range of markets, including automotive, industrial, and submarine sectors, providing reliable power solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 158,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 339.6B INR

