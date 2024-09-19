Executive Change at China Tourism Group Duty Free

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H (HK:1880) has released an update.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited announced the resignation of Mr. CHEN Guoqiang from his positions as executive Director and vice chairman of the Board due to retirement, effective September 19, 2024. The company confirmed there are no disagreements or undisclosed matters related to his departure. The Board expressed its gratitude to Mr. CHEN for his contributions during his service.

For further insights into HK:1880 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.