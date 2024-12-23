Excite Technology Services to Quote New Shares on ASX

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Excite Technology Services Ltd is set to quote 47,619,048 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, following shareholder approval of a service contract milestone. This move could attract attention in the financial markets as investors evaluate the potential impact on the company’s stock performance.

