Excite Technology Services Issues New Shares to Strengthen Market Position

Excite Technology Services ( (AU:EXT) ) has issued an announcement.

Excite Technology Services Ltd has announced the issuance of 8,470,442 ordinary shares under a Director Share Plan, which was approved by shareholders on September 29, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning, signaling a commitment to growth and shareholder value.

More about Excite Technology Services

Excite Technology Services Ltd operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing advanced technology solutions and services. The company is involved in offering innovative products and services that cater to the evolving needs of the technology market.

Average Trading Volume: 8,939,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.81M

