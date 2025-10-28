Excite Technology Services Issues New Shares in Compliance with Corporations Act

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Excite Technology Services ( (AU:EXT) ) just unveiled an update.

Excite Technology Services Limited announced the issuance of 8,470,442 fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001. The company confirmed compliance with relevant provisions of the Act and stated no undisclosed information that could affect investors’ assessments of its financial position or the rights attached to its shares.

More about Excite Technology Services

Excite Technology Services Limited operates in the technology services industry, focusing on providing innovative technology solutions and services to its clients. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:EXT.

Average Trading Volume: 8,939,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.81M

For detailed information about EXT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue