Excite Tech Announces New Security Issuance

Excite Technology Services Ltd has announced a new issuance of 1,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code EXT, set to be quoted on the stock exchange as of July 12, 2024. The application for quotation, outlined in the company’s recent announcement dated July 15, 2024, aligns with the ASX Listing Rules and reflects the company’s growth strategy in the technology sector.

