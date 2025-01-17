Exchange Income Corporation Declares January 2025 Dividend

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Exchange Income ( (TSE:EIF) ) just unveiled an update.

Exchange Income Corporation announced a dividend of $0.22 per share for January 2025, payable on February 14, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend, potentially offering tax benefits to Canadian residents. Shareholders can reinvest dividends through the company’s dividend reinvestment plan. This financial move underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder value and its strategic positioning in the aerospace, aviation, and manufacturing sectors.

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company operating primarily in the aerospace & aviation and manufacturing sectors. The company focuses on acquiring profitable, well-established businesses that generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets, and offer opportunities for organic growth.

YTD Price Performance: -7.96%

Average Trading Volume: 100,101

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.59B

