Excelsior Capital’s Compliance with Governance Standards

Excelsior Capital Limited (AU:ECL) has released an update.

Excelsior Capital Limited has affirmed that its Corporate Governance Statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, is current and has been endorsed by the board as of September 30, 2024. The statement, detailing compliance with ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations, is accessible on their website. The company has adhered to the established governance guidelines, providing transparency and accountability in its management and oversight practices.

