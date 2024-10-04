Excelsior Capital Reports Increased Annual Profits

Excelsior Capital Limited (AU:ECL) has released an update.

Excelsior Capital Limited has announced an amendment to its 2024 Annual Report, noting an increase in their investment portfolio’s post-tax net profit by $0.6 million to $2.3 million, and a decrease in the previous year’s net loss by $0.3 million. Additionally, the company provided a more comprehensive description of its investment holdings in the updated report.

