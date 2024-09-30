Excelsior Capital Adheres to Strong Governance

Excelsior Capital Limited (AU:ECL) has released an update.

Excelsior Capital Limited’s Board of Directors emphasizes their dedication to high standards of corporate governance, including managing the company ethically, upholding accountability to shareholders, and establishing solid management protocols. The company has outlined key Board functions and responsibilities, such as strategic direction, succession planning, and financial integrity, which are detailed in their publicly available Corporate Governance Charter. Their governance framework ensures responsible business practices and aims to maximize shareholder value through careful oversight and effective management.

