Excellon Shareholders Back Board and Auditors

Excellon Resources Inc. shareholders have shown strong support at the 2024 Annual Meeting by voting in favor of all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of its board of directors and the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors. Furthermore, the appointment of Gerhard Merkel as a director is pending TSX approval, with Merkel being nominated by the holders of the company’s 6.50% secured convertible debentures. Excellon, a company with a vision for growth through acquisition and development, continues to advance its portfolio of precious and base metals assets.

