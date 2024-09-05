ExcelFin and Baird Medical Advance Towards Merger

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp Class A ( (XFIN) ) has shared an announcement.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. and Baird Medical have announced the SEC’s effectiveness declaration of their business combination’s registration statement, marking a significant step toward Baird Medical’s Nasdaq listing. ExcelFin’s stockholders are set to vote on this merger on September 26, 2024, with the transaction’s closing expected soon after. The companies urge shareholders to review the proxy statement/prospectus provided for detailed information on the transaction. This move signifies an important development for investors monitoring the evolving landscape of medical device providers and SPAC-related market activities.

Find detailed analytics on XFIN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.