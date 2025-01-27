Exail Technologies Outperforms 2024 Financial Targets Amid Strong Market Momentum

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An update from Groupe Gorge SA ( (FR:EXA) ) is now available.

Exail Technologies reported surpassing its debt reduction and order intake expectations for 2024, highlighting a significant growth in business momentum across all markets. The company received nearly €450 million in orders throughout the year, a 40% increase from the previous year, and achieved an adjusted net debt reduction to approximately €145 million. With a strong order book and favorable market conditions, Exail Technologies remains confident in achieving its growth objectives for 2025.

More about Groupe Gorge SA

Exail Technologies is an industrial company focused on high technologies in autonomous robotics, offering complex drone systems, navigation, and products for aerospace and photonics. The company serves both civilian and military clients in challenging environments and operates in nearly 80 countries. It is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

YTD Price Performance: -3.58%

Average Trading Volume: 297

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $341.8M

For detailed information about EXA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.