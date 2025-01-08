Exail Technologies’ DriX O-16 Ocean Drone Achieves First Commercial Success

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest announcement is out from Groupe Gorge SA ( (FR:EXA) ).

Exail Technologies has achieved significant commercial success with the first sale of its largest drone model, the DriX O-16 Ocean, to a client in the Asia-Pacific region for hydrography missions. This model is designed for long-duration, transoceanic missions and offers advanced obstacle detection and mapping capabilities. Additionally, Exail secured two more orders for its DriX H-8 model, indicating a robust demand for its hydrography drones, contributing nearly €15 million in new orders. These developments underscore Exail’s strong market positioning and its expanding influence in both civil and energy sectors worldwide.

More about Groupe Gorge SA

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies focused on autonomous robotics with a vertically integrated approach to its activities. The group provides complex systems for drones, navigation, aerospace, and photonics, ensuring performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients in challenging environments. The company generates revenue in nearly 80 countries and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B.

YTD Price Performance: -12.08%

Average Trading Volume: 390

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $331.1M

Learn more about EXA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.