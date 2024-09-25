EXACT Therapeutics Secures UK Patent for ACT

EXACT Therapeutics AS (DE:56F) has released an update.

EXACT Therapeutics AS, a Norwegian precision medicine firm, has been granted a UK patent for its Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT) in combination with immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The patent aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its oncology-focused intellectual property portfolio. ACT is a unique technology designed to improve the delivery of therapeutic agents through ultrasound activation.

