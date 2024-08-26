EVT Reports Mixed Results Amid Hollywood Strikes

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. (AU:EVT) has released an update.

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. reported a mixed financial year with a record performance in its Hotels division and a resilient outcome at Thredbo despite the worst winter weather in decades. Hollywood strikes, however, disrupted the Entertainment division’s results, leading to a weaker second half of the year. The company remains optimistic about its property portfolio and future entertainment releases, anticipating a recovery in the film lineup and aiming for another record hotel result in FY25.

