EVT Limited Declares New Dividend Payout

EVT Limited has announced a new dividend distribution of AUD 0.20 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for September 11, 2024, the record date on September 12, 2024, and the payment date on September 26, 2024. The distribution relates to the financial period ending June 30, 2024, and marks an opportunity for investors to benefit from the company’s performance.

