Evolve Infrastructure’s Leadership Change and Ownership Consolidation

In a major move on February 16, 2024, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP saw changes at the top with Richard S. Langdon and Steven E. Meisel departing from the Board of Directors. Concurrently, the company executed a buyout of all outstanding common units, consolidating economic interests under the General Partner and its affiliates. This resulted in the suspension of trading on the NYSE American and the initiation of delisting and deregistration processes with the SEC.

