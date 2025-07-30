Evolve Capital’s Unconditional Cash Offer for Cosmosteel Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Cosmosteel Holdings Limited ( (SG:B9S) ) is now available.

Evolve Capital Advisory Private Limited, on behalf of 3HA Capital Private Limited, has made a voluntary unconditional cash offer to acquire all issued and paid-up ordinary shares of Cosmosteel Holdings Limited. This acquisition move signifies a strategic effort to consolidate control over Cosmosteel, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests in the steel supply industry.

More about Cosmosteel Holdings Limited

Cosmosteel Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating within the industry of steel and metal products. The company primarily deals with the supply of piping system components, focusing on serving the energy, marine, and other related sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 754,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$69.51M

