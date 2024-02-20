Evolv Technologies Faces SEC Inquiry, Impacts Investor Outlook

Evolv Technologies Holdings (EVLV) has released an update.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has announced that it’s the subject of an inquiry by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The details of the announcement, which have significant implications for investors and market followers, were released in a press release and are not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act. This development may impact the company’s filings and investor perceptions.

