Evolution Gaming Reports Q3 2025 Financials Amidst Regional Challenges and Strategic Expansions

Evolution Gaming Group AB ( (SE:EVO) ) has shared an update.

In the third quarter of 2025, Evolution Gaming Group AB reported a decline in net revenues by 2.4% to EUR 507.1 million and a decrease in adjusted EBITDA by 5.3% to EUR 336.9 million. The company faced challenges in Asia due to cyber criminality and regulatory volatility, but saw growth in Europe, North America, and Latin America. Notably, Evolution launched Ezugi as a second live casino brand in the US and expanded its RNG portfolio with Sneaky Slots. Despite revenue shortfalls in Asia, the company maintained a strong EBITDA margin through cost control and strategic investments.

Evolution Gaming Group AB is a leading B2B provider of online casino solutions, offering fully integrated services to gaming operators. Established in 2006, the company serves over 800 operators worldwide and employs more than 21,650 people across its studios in Europe, North America, and Latin America. Based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Evolution is licensed and regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including Malta, the UK, and Canada.

