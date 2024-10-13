Evolution Energy Minerals Revamps Leadership Team

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (AU:EV1) has released an update.

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited has undergone a strategic management restructure, with Company Secretary Jay Stephenson stepping into the Chief Financial Officer role, complementing the recent addition of two new Independent Non-Executive Directors. The company is also nearing the completion of its search for a new Chief Executive Officer, promising high-caliber candidates. These leadership changes aim to enhance the company’s governance and drive shareholder value in the forthcoming year.

