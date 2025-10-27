Evolution AB Enhances Capital Structure with Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Evolution Gaming Group AB ( (SE:EVO) ) just unveiled an update.

Evolution AB has repurchased 40,000 of its own shares between October 20 and October 24, 2025, as part of a board-approved program to enhance its capital structure and increase shareholder value. This initiative, conducted under EU regulations and facilitated by Citibank, aims to potentially acquire up to 20,446,216 shares, reflecting Evolution’s strategic focus on optimizing financial performance and market positioning.

More about Evolution Gaming Group AB

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses fully integrated B2B online casino solutions to gaming operators. Established in 2006, Evolution has become a leading B2B provider with over 800 operators as customers and employs 21,650 people globally. The company is headquartered in Sweden, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and other jurisdictions.

