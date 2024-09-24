Evoke PLC Welcomes New Board Expertise

888 Holdings (GB:EVOK) has released an update.

Evoke PLC, a global leader in betting and gaming, has announced that Susan Standiford will join the company as an Independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit & Risk Committee starting 1 November 2024. Standiford has a wealth of experience in technology and management, with a history of leadership roles at companies like IKEA Retail and Zeal Network, and involvement in the startup ecosystem as a mentor and investor. Her appointment is expected to bring 30 years of industry expertise to Evoke’s board.

