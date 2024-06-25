Evogene Subsidiary Casterra Expands in Africa

Evogene (EVGN) has released an update.

Casterra Ag Ltd., a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd., has secured a new purchase order valued at approximately $440K to supply its elite castor seeds to a new African country, aimed at supporting the lucrative biofuel market. The company, leveraging Evogene’s advanced GeneRator AI technology, anticipates total revenue of around $8.4 million from unfulfilled orders, with expectations to recognize this revenue in the second half of 2024. Casterra’s innovative castor varieties are designed for large-scale cultivation in semi-arid regions, positioning them as a sustainable alternative for biodiesel production without competing with food crops.

