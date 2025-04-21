Evogene Announces Sale of Lavie Bio’s Assets to ICL

Evogene ( (EVGN) ) has issued an update.

On April 21, 2025, Evogene Ltd. announced that Dead Sea Works Ltd., an affiliate of ICL Group Ltd., will acquire most of the activities of its subsidiary, Lavie Bio Ltd., for $15.25 million. Additionally, ICL will purchase Evogene’s MicroBoost AI Tech-Engine for agriculture for $3.5 million. This transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, involves transferring Lavie Bio’s core team, technology platform, microbial bank, and development programs to ICL. The acquisition marks a strategic move for Evogene to unlock asset value and is anticipated to significantly advance the global ag-biologicals field.

Spark’s Take on EVGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVGN is a Underperform.

Evogene’s financial instability and negative cash flow are significant concerns, weighing heavily on its stock score. Technical analysis further indicates bearish trends. While earnings call insights show positive revenue growth and strategic partnerships, they are insufficient to offset the financial and valuation challenges, resulting in a low overall stock score.

More about Evogene

Evogene Ltd. is a computational biology company focused on revolutionizing the development of life-science-based products. It leverages cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene has established three technological engines: MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI, and GeneRator AI, each focused on different core components such as microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements. The company develops products through its subsidiaries, including Lavie Bio Ltd., which focuses on ag-biologicals.

YTD Price Performance: -50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 21,047

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.47M

