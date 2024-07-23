Evogene Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

Evogene (EVGN) has released an update.

Evogene Ltd., a computational biology company, has announced a 1-for-10 reverse share split, set to take effect after market close on July 24, 2024. This strategic move will reduce the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares from approximately 50.79 million to approximately 5.079 million. Trading of the adjusted shares will commence on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘EVGN’ following the split.

