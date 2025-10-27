Evion Group to Host Investor Webinar on Recent Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BlackEarth Minerals NL ( (AU:EVG) ) has provided an announcement.

Evion Group NL, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker EVG, is hosting an investor webinar to update stakeholders on its progress over the September quarter. The webinar, led by Managing Director David Round, will cover the company’s recent developments, including a placement led by Atlas Strategic Assets Inc., a USA-based critical minerals resources group, and will feature a Q&A session for participants.

BlackEarth Minerals NL

Average Trading Volume: 1,072,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.69M

