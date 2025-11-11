EVI Industries Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Evi Industries, Inc. ( (EVI) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Evi Industries, Inc. presented to its investors.

EVI Industries, Inc. is a value-added distributor and service provider specializing in commercial laundry equipment and related services, operating primarily in the industrial and commercial sectors. The company recently released its earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, highlighting a revenue increase to $108.3 million from $93.6 million in the same period last year. Despite the revenue growth, net income decreased to $1.8 million from $3.2 million, attributed to higher selling, general, and administrative expenses. Key financial metrics showed a gross profit of $33.9 million and an operating income of $3.6 million, with earnings per share declining to $0.12 from $0.22. EVI Industries continues to pursue its ‘buy-and-build’ growth strategy, completing several acquisitions, including ASN Laundry Group, to expand its market presence. Looking ahead, the company remains focused on integrating recent acquisitions and optimizing operations to enhance shareholder value.

