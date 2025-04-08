Everyday People Financial Corp. Realigns Leadership to Boost Growth

Everyday People Financial Inc ( (TSE:EPF) ) has shared an announcement.

Everyday People Financial Corp. has announced a realignment of its executive leadership to support the growth of its core platforms, Revenue Cycle Management and Financial Services. The changes include appointing Barret Reykdal as Co-CEO for North American RCM operations and Tyler Hatch as Co-CEO for Financial Services. These leadership adjustments aim to enhance the company’s market presence in Canada and the UK, focusing on ethical financial solutions and expanding digital product offerings.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a financial technology company that provides AI-driven money management tools to businesses and consumers. The company operates primarily in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Financial Services sectors in Canada and the United Kingdom, offering fee-for-service solutions that help organizations recover receivables and manage billing, as well as providing digital payment-enabled products and credit access programs.

